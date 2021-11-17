Sony’s latest true wireless XM4 ANC Earbuds are down to an Amazon low of $248

As one of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $248 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount with $32 in savings attached as well as all-time low status. Also matched at Best Buy and backed by its Black Friday price guarantee.

Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/4 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Going with the previous-generation pair of Sony’s popular ANC earbuds is a great way to save some extra cash, with the XM3s at $198. Delivering a similar all-around feature set, these aren’t quite as capable as the newer edition, but still quite the notable earbuds for enjoying a distraction-free listening experience.

Alternatively, you could go with the first-ever discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones. Having dropped in price for the first time, Amazon is now offering these new releases for $279. That’s a notable savings of $50 and a great chance to take Bose’s state of the art active noise cancellation for a spin.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!