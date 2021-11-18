Lowe’s Black Friday ad 2021: Discounted tools, gift card promotion, more

Now that we’re just a week away from the official Black Friday 2021 action going live, Lowe’s is now releasing its ad. Throughout the flier, you’re looking at deep discounts on all of the top tool brands alongside festive decor for prepping for the holidays without paying full price and more. Be sure to check out all of the highlights and the full Lowe’s Black Friday ad down below.

Lowe’s Black Friday ad for 2021 finally unveiled

After seeing Home Depot set the stage for all of the tool and home improvement discounts come Black Friday, Lowe’s is matching with its own ad. A bit later than we’ve seen in the past, the new 12-page ad details what we can expect from the retailer come next week.

All of the discounts are slated to go live on November 25 and will last as long as December 1. Though as you can expect, most of the more notable discounts will only be live during Thanksgiving and the following Black Friday proper sales. Stores will be closed on the 25th, only to reopen at 6 a.m. local time the next day.

As for highlights, throughout the sale you’ll be able to save on a collection of tools and combo kits from all of the big names in the space. Deep cash discounts will be delivering DEWALT offerings at some of the best prices of the year, and CRAFTSMAN gear will be eligible for a buy one, get one free promotion.

If you’re not sure what to get that weekend warrior on your list, Lowe’s is also going to be offering an online-only promotion on gift cards through Black Friday. For every $100 or more you spend on credit, you’ll score a bonus $10 gift card. This is a great way to cash in on some further savings or just tackle a quick gift.





















We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

