TCL’s 85-inch 4K UHD Dolby HDR Smart TV now $500 off at Amazon + more from $180

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 37% off a range of already affordable smart TCL 4K TVs. You can now score the 2021 model TCL 85-inch Class 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Smart TV for $2,499.99 shipped. This is a solid $500 price drop off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This model is still fetching $3,000 at Best Buy and Walmart. You’re looking at a massive 85-inch 4K Ultra HD panel wrapped in a nearly invisible brushed metal frame with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, variable refresh rates, AirPlay 2, and built-in Roku streaming. Direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services join Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri compatibility alongside four HDMI inputs, a USB port, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more TCL 4K TV early Black Friday deals.

We are also tracking some great deals on TCL’s 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs. With up to $150 in savings, these new releases are now at the lowest prices we have ever tracked and make for great additions to any home theater setup. Swing by our 4K TV deal hub for even more options as well as our Black Friday 2021 deal hub for even more.

TCL’s 85” QLED TV, part of the XL Collection, featuring stunning 4K HDR and QLED wide color technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.