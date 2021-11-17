TCL’s 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs fall to new lows at $150 off, more

Best Buy is now offering the new TCL 55-inch 6-Series Mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV for $799.99 shipped. Down from the usual $950 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $100 below our previous mention and a total of $150 off. You can also step up to the 65-inch model at $1,199.99, down from $1,300 to match the all-time low. Both of these are only the second discounts, too.

TCL’s latest TV arrives with plenty of notable features that cover everything from the panel itself to all other ends of the viewing experience. Its 65-inch screen is centered around a 4K QLED Mini-LED panel with a native 120Hz variable refresh rate that sports 240 dimming zones for better contrast between its vivid colors and dark blacks. Over on the smart side of its feature set, Google TV headlines for access to all of your favorite streaming services. And to round out the package, you’re looking at a single HDMI 2.1 port to go with three standard inputs, Wi-Fi 6 support, and more. Dive into our first impressions hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Also on sale at Best Buy, you’ll find TCL’s new 5-Series QLED 4K Google TVs on sale, too. Headlined by the 65-inch model at $799.99, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low. That’s on top of the same $100 savings and first discount status on the 55-inch model at $549.99.

While you’ll still find Google TV support on this model at the center of the experience, these more affordable 5-Series models step down from the Mini-LED tech above. There’s still much of the same QLED 4K panel otherwise, delivering notable home theater upgrades for those who don’t need the more capable gaming features or vivid color.

TCL 6-Series Mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!