Score the all-new Withings ScanWatch and get a free $50 gift card

Best Buy is now offering the new Withings ScanWatch 42mm for $299.99 shipped bundled with a $50 gift card. Having just launched last week, this is now a chance to lock-in some added credit on the new release. This also comes backed by Best Buy’s price guarantee, so there likely won’t be any actual cash discounts come Black Friday next week. Arriving with an array of health monitoring features, the new ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Also included in the promotion, Best Buy will give you the same $50 credit when buying the 38mm version of the Withings ScanWatch. This more affordable wearable clocks in at $279.95, delivering a smaller wearable with all of the same specs as noted above. Aside from dropping from a 42mm display down to 38mm.

If the more premium stylings of the latest Withings wearable just isn’t doing it for you, this morning saw the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lineup go on sale. Delivering the most recent fitness companions from Samsung, you’re looking at some of the best prices of the year at $50 off.

Withings ScanWatch 42mm features:

Discover ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that detects heart health conditions and helps improve overall fitness. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art technology has been carefully selected to create Withings most health-oriented watch to date. Developed with cardiologists, this clinically validated hybrid smartwatch can alert a user to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 5 ATM, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.

