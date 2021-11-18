Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 now $50 off for Black Friday from $200

Following up all of the other early Black Friday discounts that have rolled out today, Amazon is now delivering new all-time lows across the just-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. Shipping is free across the board. A highlight is the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm at $229.99, which is down from the usual $280 price tag to mark a match of the all-time low at $50 off. Also available at Adorama.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Alongside the style we highlighted above, there are a collection of other entries into Samsung’s new wearable lineup on sale, too. Throughout the sale, you’re still looking at much the same up to 20% savings, just with some more affordable and even higher-end offerings for trying out the latest from Samsung.

For more ways to get in on the Black Friday savings from Samsung, this morning also saw a new Amazon low go live on its recent Galaxy Buds 2. Dropping from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at the best discount yet at $120.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

