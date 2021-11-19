Amazon’s Luna Controller for PC, Fire TV, Mac, and mobile drops to $50 for Black Friday + more

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on its Luna Controller and bundles. You can now pick up the Amazon Luna Controller for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since the $49 launch promo discount. Along with compatibility on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices, this is Amazon’s cloud gaming service controller with “low-friction thumbsticks, a comfortable textured grip, and wireless gameplay powered by two AA batteries.” You can even launch Luna games with Alexa voice commands on fire TV just by saying something like: “Alexa, play ‘Sonic Mania Plus.” Head below for more early Black Friday Luna deals. 

More Amazon Luna Black Friday deals:

You can learn more Amazon’s Luna platform in our hands-on review. And then be sure to head over to our Black Friday 2021 deal hub and throw a bookmark down so you don’t miss any of the best deals of the year as they roll out (which is starting right now!). 

Luna Controller features:

A high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon’s new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games. Luna Controller uses Cloud Direct technology to connect directly to Amazon’s custom game servers when playing on Luna, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a local Bluetooth connection among Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

