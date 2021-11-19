Save up to 33% on Blue’s popular USB Mics ahead of Black Friday, deals from $40

Amazon is now offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic for $79.99 shipped in sliver, onyx black, and blue. Regularly $100 just about everywhere including Best Buy, this is a 20% price drop and matching the lowest price we tracked on Amazon since January. A higher-end experience and arguably even more attractive than the Snowball models, it is also a more compact (and affordable) option the flagship Yeti that sits right in the sweet spot for most users. Designed for music recordings, streaming, podcasting, and more, it provides a pair of pickup patterns to accommodate various recording scenarios, USB connectivity out of the box, and the adjustable metal desktop stand. “No-latency” monitoring and a headphone output join on-board volume control and a mute switch here as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. Hit up our launch coverage and head down below for more deals.

Amazon also has the more affordable and aforementioned Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone at $39.99 shipped right now in black. This one can go for as much as $50 or more at Amazon and Best Buy, leaving you with 33% in savings and a perfect alternative if the more pricey model above is overkill for you. It comes with the desktop stand and works right our fo the box over USB, its just not quite as high-end in terms of internals and you’re only getting the one, podcast and single vocal-focused pickup pattern here. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy.

Be sure to hit up our Black Friday 2021 deal hub for more early price drops, then check out Razer’s new Seiren V2 Pro/X USB mics. The new models pack analog gain limiters and 24-bit quality as well as being full customizable via Razer’s Synapse software. Learn more about the two new models in our launch coverage from last month, especially if you’re looking to get one under the tree this year.

Legendary Blue Broadcast Sound – Two custom mic capsules give your voice exceptional presence and detail for professional-level recording and streaming

Blue VO!CE Software: Craft the perfect broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples. Advanced Blue VO!CE is compatible with Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X. To access Blue VO!CE, please download Logitech’s free G HUB software.

Multiple Pickup Patterns – Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns are perfect for pro recording and streaming

