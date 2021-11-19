Early Black Friday Brita deals from $24.50: Pitchers, filter bottle all-time lows up to 39% off

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 39% off Brita water pitchers and bottles. you can now score the 10-cup Brita Longlast Everyday Water Filter Pitcher for $24.49 in all colorways with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $40, this nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since this time last year. While you will find the white model marked down to $27 at Walmart right now, this is a rare chance to scoop up any color at Black Friday pricing. This BPA-free water pitcher “is easy to fill, fits in most fridges,” and features a 10-cup capacity. The included filter reduces 99% of the things that may or may not be coming out of your tap you don’t want your family to consume as well (“lead, chlorine, cadmium, mercury, benzene, and much more”). Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More early Black Friday Brita deals below.

Now’s a great time to use your savings towards some extra Brita water pitcher filters as well. You can score the 3-pack on Amazon for just over $14 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel it after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries.

Be sure to swing by the rest of Amazon’s early Black Friday Brita sale for additional deals starting from $24.50 and with 39% in savings. There are additional water pitchers with various color options as well as the Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle that would make for a brilliant gift this year (most colorways are at new all-time lows as well).

You might also want to check out the Black Friday all-time low we tracked this morning on Amazon’s non-contact Smart Soap Dispenser at $38 as well. Then go bookmark the 9to5Toys Black Friday 2021 deal hub for more.

More on the Brita Longlast Everyday Water Filter Pitcher:

This BPA-free Everyday water pitcher is easy to fill, fits in most fridges and can hold 10 cups of water, enough to fill 3 24-ounce reusable water bottles

This space efficient Brita pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves, features an easy-fill locking lid and is easy to pour; Height 10.47″; Width 5.59″; Length/Depth 10.94″; Weight 2.29 pounds

Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita Longlast, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year

