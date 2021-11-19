Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch falls to all-time low of $199 (Save $91), more from $60

The Black Friday 2021 savings are now underway and Amazon is rolling those discounts over to select Fitbit fitness trackers. The most notable of these markdowns has dropped the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch to $199 shipped in all three colors, down from the usual $290 price tag. Saving you $91, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for only the second time so far. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

Also on sale as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday festivies, you’ll find the Fitbit Inspire 2 marked down to $59.95. Typically fetching $100, this 40% discount arrives in three different styles and marks the best price since June where it was also at this all-time low price. While not as feature-packed as the lead deal, the Inspire 2 still arrives with plenty of fitness tracking capabilities, just in a more streamlined package with 10-day battery life.

And for some other ways to outfit your workout regimen with some new stats, there’s still up to 35% in savings to be had on Withings accessories right now. Ranging from its latest HealthKit scales to sleep pads and more, pricing starts at $48 in this ongoing sale.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!