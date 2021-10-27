Save up to 35% on Withings fitness trackers: HealthKit scales, sleep pads, more from $48

Amazon has kicked off a Withings sale today, discounting a selection of its smart fitness and health trackers. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Withings Body+ Smart Scale for $69 in two different styles. Down from the usual $100 price tag you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings while beating our previous mention by $9 to mark the best price of the year. This Withings body composition scale not only allows you to track weight, but a whole host of other stats including body fat, muscle mass, water percentage, and more. Everything can be transferred to Apple Health thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as other fitness ecosystems, and a built-in display showcases info in real time so you won’t always have to pull out a phone to see progress. Head below for more from $48.

Other notable Withings discounts:

If you don’t mind ditching the more thourough Withings feature sets, we’re tracking a pair of more affordable smart scale discounts that are still live from last night. Starting at $19, you’re looking at both eufy and Etekcity offerings which both integrate with HealthKit, among other services. And with up to 33% in savings, you’re looking at some of the lowest prices to date, too.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

Track your weight and body composition with this Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi scale. Its position-control technology provides accurate weight and BMI measurements, and it sends health stats to your smartphone via the Health Mate app. This multiuser Withings Body Wi-Fi scale records and monitors data of up to eight individuals to keep the whole family on track.

