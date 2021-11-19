Marshall’s Major IV Bluetooth Headphones with 80-hr. battery life hit Amazon low: $100 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently fetching $143 over at Best Buy, this is a solid $50 price drop, the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. As you might know for our hands-on review, you’re looking at 80 or more hours of wireless playtime with a nice little quick charge feature that provides an additional 15 hours after being plugged in for just 15 minutes. Alongside the iconic Marshall aesthetic any rocker, guitar player, or music fan can appreciate, an on-ear multi-directional control knob accesses playback settings while a fold-away design makes them easy to throw in your bag on-the-go. USB-C charging and a 4+ star rating at Best Buy round out the package. More details below.

A great alternative if you’re not sold on the classic Marshall aesthetics here is the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. As the name suggests, they bring ANC to the party for $42 shipped and are among the more popular options in the price range. While the wireless playtime isn’t quite as impressive at 40 hours, they will save some cash and are arguably even more universally-appealing.

Anyone who checked out our breakdown of the best upcoming Black Friday headphone deals will know the wait is actually (mostly) over. Just about all of the best advertised Bose headphone deals are already live and waiting for you to jump on, including the All-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC, and more starting from $149 shipped right here.

More on the Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones:

Major IV delivers the signature Marshall sound that you’ve come to expect. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers deliver roaring bass, smooth mids and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivalled sound that you’ll never want to turn off.

80+ solid hours of wireless playtime with quick-charge capability – only 15 minutes of charging will give you 15 hours of listening. These are headphones truly built for the long haul.

Improved ergonomic design means that when you’re deep diving into your music, the tenth hour is as comfortable as the first. Major IV’s ear cushions are softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear.

