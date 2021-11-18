Best of Black Friday 2021 – Headphones: all-new Bose, Beats Studio Buds, Sony ANC, more

We have already previewed the best upcoming Apple, Amazon, console gaming, LEGO, PC gear, fashion, and more price drops, but now it’s time to scope out the best Black Friday headphone deals on the horizon. In fact, some of the most notable advertised prices are already live on this year’s most sought-after sets, including the all-new Bose ANC over-ears, with solid price drops on the way for Beats true wireless models, Sony’s most popular cans, and more. Head below for a closer look at the best Black Friday headphone deals.

Bose Black Friday 2021 deals

Much like years past, the best Black Friday headphone deals will certainly be headlined by the highly sought-after Bose models. While we are expecting to see the best-in-class QuietComfort 35 models go on sale for $180 during Black Friday via Target, there’s no need to wait! Adorama and Amazon are making our job (and your life) much easier this year, as all of the best advertised Black Friday Bose deals are already live right now – no getting trampled in the lines or being disappointed when stock sells out on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Head over to our already live Bose headphone Black Friday roundup and browse through the deals listed below:

Beats Black Friday deals

Apple’s Beats headphones will be slightly tricker this year. There hasn’t been a ton of notable price drops advertised in the Black Friday 2021 ads, but we are very much expecting to see solid price drops from most of the major retailers at some point in the next week or so. But one particular standout would have to be the new Beats Studio Buds that regularly go for $150 and are currently fetching that on Amazon where they have never dropped below $125. The Meijer ad is advertising them down at $99 this year for one of the best prices we have tracked, and we are expecting this price to get matched at Amazon and potentially both Target and Walmart. Here are a few other advertised price drops to watch out for:

Beats Solo Pro $99 (Reg. $150) Walmart

(Reg. $150) Walmart Powerbeats Pro $150 (Reg. $250) Target

(Reg. $250) Target Beats Solo3 Wireless $100 (Reg. $200) Target

This price is already live at Amazon right now, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see something in the range of $79 or so hit in the doorbuster category come next week.

Plus Sony, JBL, and more…

You’ll want to keep it locked to 9to5Toys starting as early as this weekend for just about very other brand of headphones. We are already tracking a new all-time low on Sony’s latest true wireless XM4 ANC Earbuds, but that deal will soon be joined by a $100 price drop on the over-ear Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC cans as well as $80 in savings on the already more affordable WH-CH710N set. You’ll find some other notable upcoming Black Friday headphone deals in the list below to watch out for as well:

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Over-Ears $250 (Reg. $350) Target

(Reg. $350) Target Sony WHCH70N Wireless ANC Over-Ears $80 (Reg. $180) Target

(Reg. $180) Target JBL Live 460NC Wireless On-Ears $65 (Reg. $170) Amazon

(Reg. $170) Amazon JBL Tune 225 Wireless Earbuds $50 (Reg. $100) Target

Some other already live Black Friday pricing and all-time lows you’ll want to scoop up right now include Google Pixel Buds A-Series on sale for the first time and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, just be sure to hit up our headphones deal hub for a closer look at even more.

Another thing to keep in mind here is Anker — one of our favorite budget-friendly brands that makes gear much better than the price tags suggest in most cases. Stay locked to our Anker deal hub for the inevitably upcoming blast of rock-bottom Black Friday pricing on its range of true wireless earbuds and more.

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

