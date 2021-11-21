Oculus Quest 2 sees Black Friday promotion with $50 Amazon GC at $299

Amazon is now offering the Oculus Quest 2 All-in-One VR Headset bundled with a $50 gift card for $299 shipped. While that’s list price on the headset, this is the expected Black Friday promotion with $50 in Amazon credit thrown in to mark the best value we’ve seen to date. Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of the included credit, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place.

As far as more traditional game deals go, Black Friday has delivered one of the largest selections of the year across all of the latest releases for PS5, Xbox, Switch, and more.

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

