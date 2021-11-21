Ring Black Friday sale goes live with first discount on Floodlight Cam Pro at $50 off, more

Amazon’s Black Friday savings are now going live and a series of its latest Ring releases are now on sale. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick falls to the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro at $199.99. Down from the usual $250 price tag, you’re looking at the very first discount with $50 in savings and a new all-time low status. Having launched back in April, Ring’s latest Floodlight camera is also its most capable release of its kind. Living up to the pro designation, you’re looking at 1080p recording alongside unique Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection features which can better detect events and also give you an aerial view of any activity. A 2,000-lumen floodlight rounds out the package with Alexa integration. Head below for more.

Ring Black Friday discounts

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more. And then hit up our hub for all of the other best coverage from this year’s shopping festivities.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro features:

Get accurate, real-time notifications when motion is detected around your home. Use the Ring app to see what’s happening, turn on the lights, speak to visitors with improved noise reduction, and sound the siren when you need to. With 3D Motion Detection, customize motion zones up to 30ft. away to know exactly when and where someone’s stepped onto your property. It also enables Bird’s Eye View, an aerial view of events around your home where you can see visitors move from the front to the backyard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!