Annual Affinity Mac/iOS Black Friday sale live at up to 55% off: Designer, Photo, add-ons, more

The annual Affinity Black Friday sale is now live, offering up what are easily among the best Black Friday image manipulation app deals of the year. Not only are we tracking up to 55% or more off the popular Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo apps via both the App Store and Mac App Store, but you’ll also find up to 30% off sitewide over on the official site. The direct deals include loads of the brand’s official add-on packs for these world-class image suites alongside deep deals on the brand’s official workbooks for learning about “necessary core skills right up to the most powerful tools and techniques.” Head below for the best Black Friday image manipulation app deals from Affinity.

You’ll find all of the official Affinity Black Friday deals available direct on its home page as well as Apple’s app stores, all of which are neatly organized below. The Affinity price drops were already going to be among, if not, the best Black Friday image manipulation app deals this year and we just saw a serious update hit this summer with major performance boosts and more. Read about those over at 9to5Mac, then head below for all of the price drops.

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $22)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $38 (Reg. $55)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $22)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $38 (Reg. $55)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $38 (Reg. $55)

iOS/Mac: Affinity content add-on packs now 30% off

iOS/Mac: Affinity official workbooks now 30% off

And while we are on the subject, we are also tracking one of the best prices ever on Parallels Desktop 17. Not to mention a plethora of rare price drops via the App Store in this morning’s roundup including Paprika Recipe Manager 3, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, Cloud Outliner Pro, Cross DJ Pro, and much more.

Faster, smoother and more powerful than ever, Affinity Photo continues to push the boundaries of professional photo editing software. With a huge toolset specifically engineered for creative and photography professionals, it has everything you need to edit and retouch images, create full-blown, multi-layered compositions or beautiful raster paintings, and so much more.

