Black Friday week iOS + Mac app deals: Paprika Recipe Manager 3, Cross DJ Pro, much more

Black Friday week has officially begun and the App Store is already exploding with rare Mac and iOS app deals. But that also means we are tracking some of the best Apple hardware deals of the year, including the all-new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and a MagSafe case, the official MagSafe accessories for iPhone 13, a $109 price drop on AirPods Max, and even more right here. As for the software, you’ll find one of the best recipe apps out there (the annual Paprika Recipe Manager 3 Black Friday offer is now live), rare deals on Affinity’s best-in-class image manipulation suites, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, Cloud Outliner Pro, Cross DJ Pro, and much more. Hit the jump for all of the best early Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals.

Early Black Friday iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Fashion Style: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $22)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $38 (Reg. $55)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $22)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $38 (Reg. $55)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cross DJ Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Hydra › Amazing Photography: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: AR: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Adventures of Kidd: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: StarMap 3D+ Plus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Events? Eventium!: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Planner? myCal PRO!: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Paprika Recipe Manager 3:

Our annual Thanksgiving and Black Friday sale has started. Paprika is now 40% off until the end of November. Happy cooking! Organize your recipes. Create grocery lists. Plan your meals. Download recipes from your favorite websites. Seamlessly sync to all your devices.

