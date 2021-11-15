Land a 1-yr. sub to Parallels Desktop 17, digital downloads hit new Amazon low at $70

Amazon is now offering 1-year subscriptions of the new Parallels Desktop 17 for $69.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $80, this is 13% off the going rate, the lowest price we have ever tracked on the direct download version, and the best we can find. Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac is easily among the best virtual desktop software out there and was just updated a couple months back. This is the 1-year subscription version that receives free updates and is already optimized for “macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality.” It also fully supports Apple’s M1 and Intel-based Mac gear as well. Head below for a closer look.

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac provides a seamless environment to “run Windows applications side by side with macOS applications.” Users can easily share “files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste” or drag and drop functionality alongside accessing PC-only games, all without needing to reboot your machine to make it happen. You can run multiple operating systems at once in a virtual machine environment including Windows, macOS, and Linux, which can also be handy for app developers and the like as well.

Go learn more about the latest version of Parallels in our launch coverage over on 9to5Mac right here.

Alongside this morning’s Mac and iOS app deal roundup, we just spotted a solid price drop on Adobe’s all-inclusive Creative Cloud plan at a new all-time low. Now down at $30 per month or 44% off the going rate, this bundle includes access to Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and more. Learn more about the Creative Cloud All Apps subscription right here.

More on Parallels Desktop 17:

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality

Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine

