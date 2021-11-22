LEGO details upcoming Cyber Monday 2021 sale: Freebies, $5 off promo, more

Following the early holiday VIP Weekend Sale that just wrapped up, the LEGO Group is now letting builders in on its upcoming Cyber Monday plans. Including price cuts on select kits, exclusive freebies, and even a $5 off promotion, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on the LEGO Cyber Monday 2021 sale.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, Black Friday is, of course, still on deck ahead of all of the Cyber Monday action, and plenty of LEGO deals are live beforehand. Right now, we’re seeing quite a large collection of kits on sale at Amazon and other retailers, which you can dive into right here. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from the holiday savings in our detailed guide.

LEGO announces Cyber Monday 2021 promotions

But now onto the actual Cyber Monday promotions! Come November 29, the LEGO Group will be giving you another chance to save with a series of promotions to help cross off some names on your gift list.

Carrying over from this past week’s sale and Black Friday proper, many of the gifts with purchases will remain live through the end of November for adding some extra creations into your haul. The festive Santa’s Front Yard will still be available on orders over $170, though the LEGO Group will also be rolling out some entirely new freebies.









Hitting the $200 threshold will score you this limited-edition LEGO VIP Fleece Blanket, which will likely only be around for the Cyber Monday sale. This one is only available on November 29, so best hold off on any purchases until then if you want to nab some LEGO home decor. And for those who plan on traveling to a retail LEGO Shop location, orders over $40 will lock in a free holiday tree build.

On the VIP side of things, the LEGO Group is also going to be rolling out a doorbuster $5 off promotion. While not entirely free, the usual 650 VIP points needed to lock in the savings are now being dropped to 445 points through Cyber Monday. This makes scoring an additional discount a bit more attainable, especially for anyone who took advantage of the double points promotion from this past weekend.

Here’s a full breakdown of the promotions:

Free LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber with the UCS AT-AT

Free LEGO Santa’s Front Yard with purchases over $170

Free Holiday Tree with purchases over $40, in-store only

Free LEGO VIP Fleece Blanket with purchases over $200, 11/29 only

$5 off doorbuster. Redeem 455 VIP points or a $5 off discount voucher, 11/29 only

Doorbusters and discounted rewards

Win 1,000,000 points

Then, with Black Friday proper around the corner, be sure to dive into our feature here on making the most of the upcoming shopping event. From additional freebies to cash discounts and more, there are plenty of promotions on the horizon for LEGO fans to take advantage of.

