Best of Black Friday 2021 – LEGO: Freebies, 50% off sets, UCS AT-AT release, more

With Black Friday just over a week away and the upcoming VIP Weekend Sale on the horizon, we’re now taking a look at all of the best LEGO deals of the holiday season. On top of cash discounts on sets new and old, there will also be limited-edition freebies, double points, and plenty of other ways to put some LEGO under the tree. Head below for a closer look at all of the best LEGO Black Friday deals.

Best LEGO promotions this Black Friday

The LEGO Group historically isn’t one to share too much about the upcoming Black Friday festivities, instead opting to tease builders with various promotions to bring in shoppers. So while we’ll be waiting until Thanksgiving Day in order to get a look at what sets are on sale directly from the LEGO Shop, other retailers will be stepping in to fill the void with savings all week long. But if there’s one takeaway, it’s that you should get your LEGO VIP membership order in now before all of the deals launch.

There’s sure to be a double VIP points promotion that will kick off on Black Friday and carry on through Cyber Monday, giving shoppers additional cash back on their purchases. LEGO is also going to be offering a new festive promotional set on select orders, as we typically see for Black Friday.

Though most excitingly for Black Friday this year, the LEGO Group will be rolling out the year’s most anticipated creation. Launching at midnight on November 26, the long-awaited UCS AT-AT will finally be hitting store shelves after being rumored throughout 2021. The upcoming 6,685-piece set marks the second-largest creation yet from the Star Wars theme and will definitely be selling out come Black Friday – even with its $799.99 price tag. So it’s best to jump on this one as soon as it goes live, which might be slightly after 12 a.m. if previous midnight launches from the LEGO Group have been any indication.

As if the set wasn’t already going to fly off the virtual shelves, a bundled limited-edition promotional build will make things even more eye-catching. Exclusive to the UCS AT-AT will be a LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber build thrown in for free.

Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers

Alongside LEGO itself offering discounts on its catalog of creations, expect other retailers like Amazon, Zavvi, and Walmart to get in on the savings. We’ve already been seeing some of the deepest price cuts of the year over the last week on various LEGO builds, and that’ll surely continue into Thanksgiving week.

While LEGO typically has some of the more notable price cuts on a handful of sets, Amazon and other retailers will be offering a more wide-ranging series of deals at 20% off or more. In fact, we already see up to 50% off some kits at Amazon, so it’s likely the discounts will only get better next week. Expect most of the 2020 lineup of new kits to match or hit new all-time lows with every theme from Star Wars and Architecture to Minecraft, City, and more getting in on the savings.

For deeper discounts on some of the more elusive creations, be sure to keep an eye out at Zavvi, as we’re likely to see all-time lows return on plenty of the more collectible kits. In the past, we’ve seen massive savings on the Technic supercar lineup, some of the larger Star Wars builds, and bundle offers, too.

LEGO VIP Weekend and beyond

One thing we do know for certain, though, is that the LEGO Group will be kicking off the festivities this upcoming weekend with one of its annual promotions. The VIP Weekend Sale has long been a way for builders to cash in on some early savings before the actual Thanksgiving week madness begins, and this year will continue that trend.

Going live at midnight on November 20, the two-day sale will offer double VIP points on top of some exclusive freebies on select orders. You can get a full breakdown of what our current expectations of the event are right here.

Making the most of the Black Friday LEGO deals

For 2021, there are going to be plenty of different retailers and promotions for getting in on the Black Friday LEGO savings. From the official LEGO Shop to Amazon and Zavvi, there are going to be different ways to save as we’ve outlined above.

That being said, not every one of these promotions is going to be equal. We expect to see much deeper cash discounts from the likes of third-party retailers like Amazon and Walmart, while LEGO themselves will be making up the difference with added freebies and other promotions. Some may value the exclusive promos and other rewards over cash discounts, so it’s worth shopping around to ensure you’re getting the best value for your collection.

We’ll be doing our best to bring you the best discounts and savings on each set to make the decision easier, as well. And, of course, having a VIP account at LEGO means you’ll be able to get in on the cashback savings, which effectively will amount to around 10% off your future order at LEGO.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!