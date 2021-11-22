Samsung Galaxy SmartTag/+ trackers fall to Amazon lows from $18 (Save 40%)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ for $24.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the best price to date marked only once before with today’s offer saving you 38% overall. You can also score a 2-pack in two different colors at $49.98 right now, down from $80. As Samsung’s take on the item tracking action provided by AirTags, the new Galaxy SmartTag+ arrives with similar precision finding and AR features thanks to the built-in UWB chip. There’s also Bluetooth for longer-range locating of everything from keys and backpacks to remotes lost in couch cushions and more. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the added UWB precision tracking stand to save quite a bit more cash, as the standard Samsung Galaxy SmartTags will only run you $17.99. These pack much of the same item-finding features into a compact design for clipping onto your keys, but without the added functionality noted above. And down from $30, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s 40% off the going rate. Much like the lead deal, Samsung’s tracker pairs over Bluetooth and can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device.

As for other notable markdowns from Samsung this Thanksgiving week, the company has dished out discounts on pretty much every one of its products. Ranging from the latest folding smartphones to battlestation-worthy gaming monitors.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ features:

Bluetooth powered SmartTag+ mounts easily to your keychain, bag, wallet, glasses case, or other personal accessories; If you think your lost item is nearby, tap the ring button on your cell phone and follow the familiar sound to the volume you set. This walks you step-by-step to the lost item, and gives you a uniquely visual way to locate it with a SmartTag+ attached; It even lets you know you’re close with a glimmering green sensor light when you’re at the destination; It shows you the way on your mobile phone screen through the SmartThings app.

