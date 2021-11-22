Monitors fall as low as $100: Samsung Curved $140, LG 4K $247, more up to $500 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung 24-inch Curved Monitor (CF396) for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $21 of the all-time low. If you’ve had your eye on curved monitors, now is an excellent time to take this Samsung-made solution for a spin. It sports an 1800R curvature that aims to provide an immersive experience that’s great for work, gaming, and more. Other noteworthy specifications include a 1080p resolution, 4 millisecond response time, and support for AMD FreeSync. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Continue reading to find a multitude of other monitors on sale and priced from $100.
MSI:
- Creator 32-inch 1440p 165Hz: $450 (Reg. $650)
- Creator 32-inch 4K 60Hz: $550 (Reg. $650)
- 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz: $380 (Reg. $500)
- 27-inch 1080p 165Hz: $180 (Reg. $230)
- MPG ARTYMIS 34-inch Curved UltraWide 1440p 165Hz: $630 (Reg. $800)
- Optix 27-inch 1080p 165Hz: $210 (Reg. $280)
Samsung:
- 24-inch Webcam 1080p 75Hz: $250 (Reg. $320)
- 27-inch Curved 1080p 60Hz: $170 (Reg. $220)
- 32-inch 4K 60Hz (S70A): $300 (Reg. $400)
- 32-inch 4K 60Hz (UJ59): $290 (Reg. $360)
- 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 1440p 240Hz: $2,000 (Reg. $2,500)
- 49-inch Curved 1440p 120Hz: $950 (Reg. $1,200)
- 22-inch 1080p 75Hz: $100 (Reg. $140)
More:
- Acer Nitro 27-inch 1080p 165Hz: $200 (Reg. $270)
- AOC 27-inch 1080p 144Hz: $200 (Reg. $230)
- ASUS TUF 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz: $230 (Reg. $319)
- HP 24-inch 1080p 144Hz: $160 (Reg. $237)
- HP OMEN 25-inch 1080p 165Hz: $270 (Reg. $320)
- LG 27-inch 4K 60Hz: $247 (Reg. $347)
- ViewSonic 32-inch 4K 60Hz: $380 (Reg. $500)
Another massive Samsung display that is currently on sale includes the 240Hz edition of its 49-inch G9 UltraWide monitor. While its 120Hz sibbling is down to $950 above, it will only cost $50 more to upgrade to the 240Hz unit. That’s right, it’s currently available for $999.
Samsung 24-inch Curved Monitor features:
- 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience
- A stylish design featuring a Black body metallic finish and sleek curves
- 4 (GTG) ms response time
