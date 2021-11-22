Monitors fall as low as $100: Samsung Curved $140, LG 4K $247, more up to $500 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung 24-inch Curved Monitor (CF396) for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $21 of the all-time low. If you’ve had your eye on curved monitors, now is an excellent time to take this Samsung-made solution for a spin. It sports an 1800R curvature that aims to provide an immersive experience that’s great for work, gaming, and more. Other noteworthy specifications include a 1080p resolution, 4 millisecond response time, and support for AMD FreeSync. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Continue reading to find a multitude of other monitors on sale and priced from $100.

Another massive Samsung display that is currently on sale includes the 240Hz edition of its 49-inch G9 UltraWide monitor. While its 120Hz sibbling is down to $950 above, it will only cost $50 more to upgrade to the 240Hz unit. That’s right, it’s currently available for $999.

Samsung 24-inch Curved Monitor features:

1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience

A stylish design featuring a Black body metallic finish and sleek curves

4 (GTG) ms response time

