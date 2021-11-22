Theragun’s popular smart massage guns and rollers now up to 33% off starting at $79

The Theragun Black Friday discounts are now going live at Amazon, delivering the best prices of the year across the brand’s popular stable of workout accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Theragun Pro Massage Gun at $399. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at the best to date at 33% off as well as the first notable markdown we’ve seen throughout 2021 in the first place. As Theragun’s flagship massage gun, this model lives up to its pro name with an adjustable motor that can deliver deep muscle treatment for pre- or post-workout relief. Support for the companion iOS app lets you adjust settings from your iPhone or the onboard OLED display, and the pair of included rechargeable batteries deliver up to 300 minutes of combined runtime. Head below for more.

Theragun Black Friday deals include:

To supplement your workout, there’s no shortage of fitness trackers live now that Thanksgiving week has arrived. Though the most notable has to be that Apple Watch SE has dropped to $219. That’s the best price of the year on the wearable and a pretty enticing $60 off.

Theragun Pro Massage Gun features:

Top-of-the-line, commercial-grade deep muscle treatment meets personalized, guided app experiences that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm and continuous battery life the Theragun PRO is the advanced, professional-grade recovery tool of choice for professionals and everyday people worldwide. Developed by Dr. Jason Wersland, every aspect of the Theragun PRO has been thoughtfully designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and unparalleled professional-grade durability and treatment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!