Black Friday week iOS + Mac app deals: Rare price drops, Moog Model D, games, much more

Black Friday week is underway and the rare Mac and iOS app deals just keep on coming. New all-time lows are ready and waiting on Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $380, not to mention Apple’s all-new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and the MagSafe case at $165, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s Black Friday iOS app deal roundup include Minimoog Model D and Model 15 synths, Cubasis 3, Euclidean Skies, Coloring Watch, Fenix for Twitter, Be Focused Pro, and much more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best early Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Bug Identifier: Bugs, Spiders: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Moog Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Euclidean Lands: $1 (Reg. $5)

OS Universal: Euclidean Skies: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FROST: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal/Watch: Coloring Watch: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP: Renegade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blek: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LunarSight: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Artstudio Pro: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $40 (Reg. $90)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Fashion Style: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $22)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $38 (Reg. $55)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $22)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $38 (Reg. $55)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cross DJ Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Hydra › Amazing Photography: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: AR: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

The Minimoog Model D App is a mobile transmutation of the world’s first portable synthesizer, the Minimoog Model D®. Optimized for use on all 64-bit iOS devices, anyone can jump in and play with over 160 included presets or lay fingers to the controls and begin exploring vast magical realms of creative potential.

