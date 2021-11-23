Black Friday game deals: Far Cry 6 $35, COD Vanguard $39, FIFA 22 $26 + more doorbusters

The Black Friday game deals just keep getting better and better. Amazon is now starting to price match the doorbuster game deals including the new Far Cry 6 on all platforms at $35 shipped. Also matched at Walmart where you’ll score an exclusive double-sided 24-inch Premium Cloth Banner. Regularly $60, and recently dropping to $40 ahead of this week’s big festivities, this is matching the Walmart doorbuster price and the lowest advertised listing we tracked in our Best of Black Friday feature. The latest entry in the series takes players to the fictional country of Yara to liberate its people from a ruthless dictator. Hilariously useful animal companions join wild DIY weaponry in Ubisoft’s latest open-world shooter. Head below for more Black Friday game deals including Call of Duty Vanguard, Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, FIFA 22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Ghost of Tsushima, and much more.
Today’s best Black Friday game deals:
***Note: Amazon is now matching GameStop on digital Switch game deals starting at $26.99 right here (Matching all-time low Black Friday 2021 deal prices). But act fast as deals are beginning to sell out. Plus, you’ll find more Switch offers below.
- Call of Duty Vanguard $39 (Reg. $60+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
$28$25 (Reg. up to $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- FIFA 22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $25 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Or on PS5 for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Hades $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Or standard edition at $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Deathloop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $50)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI S $15 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion
$15$14 (Reg. $30+)
- Metroid Dread: Special Edition in-stock $90
- Marvel’s Avengers $15 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K22 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village from $20 (Reg. $50+)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $45 (Reg. $70)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits sale from $10
- Walmart PlayStation Black Friday game sale from $10
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live:
***Note: Deals are beginning to sell out in the Switch world, but we are expecting them to come in and out of stock from now through the end of the weekend. You might also still get lucky at GameStop with some titles down at $26.99 when you choose the digital option. You’ll find all of them right here.
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSPKMG
- Bravely Default II
$30$27 (Reg. $60) Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses$40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- ASTRAL CHAIN $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Monster Hunter Rise $20 (Reg. $40) GameStop
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $1
- Super Mario Odyssey $35.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale from $1
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Best of Black Friday 2021 upcoming game deals
- Early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer now live!
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from $49 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $125 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
