Black Friday game deals: Far Cry 6 $35, COD Vanguard $39, FIFA 22 $26 + more doorbusters

The Black Friday game deals just keep getting better and better. Amazon is now starting to price match the doorbuster game deals including the new Far Cry 6 on all platforms at $35 shipped. Also matched at Walmart where you’ll score an exclusive double-sided 24-inch Premium Cloth Banner. Regularly $60, and recently dropping to $40 ahead of this week’s big festivities, this is matching the Walmart doorbuster price and the lowest advertised listing we tracked in our Best of Black Friday feature. The latest entry in the series takes players to the fictional country of Yara to liberate its people from a ruthless dictator. Hilariously useful animal companions join wild DIY weaponry in Ubisoft’s latest open-world shooter. Head below for more Black Friday game deals including Call of Duty Vanguard, Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, FIFA 22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Ghost of Tsushima, and much more.

Today’s best Black Friday game deals:

Updating with more titles as they come in…

***Note: Amazon is now matching GameStop on digital Switch game deals starting at $26.99 right here (Matching all-time low Black Friday 2021 deal prices). But act fast as deals are beginning to sell out. Plus, you’ll find more Switch offers below.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live:

***Note: Deals are beginning to sell out in the Switch world, but we are expecting them to come in and out of stock from now through the end of the weekend. You might also still get lucky at GameStop with some titles down at $26.99 when you choose the digital option. You’ll find all of them right here.

And even more…

Digital Sales and More:

Pre-orders:

Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand

Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week

Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more

Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games

Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022

Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West

Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more

Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!