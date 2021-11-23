Echelon smart fitness gear sees early holiday discounts: EX5 Bike $350 off, rower, more

Amazon is now rolling out a series of early holiday price cuts on Echelon smart workout gear headlined by the EX5 Connect Fitness Bike for $849.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, you’re looking at a new all-time low that beats our previous mention by $50 and saves you $350 overall. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone, the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for more.

Echelon Smart Fitness deals:

If your workout fit could also use some new gear, we’re tracking a series of notable price cuts in our fashion guide to close out the week. Most notably though, Dick’s Sporting Goods has launched an up to 50% off early Black Friday sale that’s discounting all kinds of gear for your wardrobe starting at $15.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there. Aero handlebars feature ergonomic design to help align your upper body for optimum performance. – 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

