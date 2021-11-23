OnePlus Nord N200 5G returns to Amazon low at $200 following rare $40 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Nord N200 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $240, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set just once before back in July as well as the lowest price since. Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you plan on picking up the Nord N200 for a family member or you could just use some extra peace of mind yourself, grabbing this OtterBox Commuter Series Case with your savings at $15 seems like the right call. Its 2-piece construction pairs a soft inner layer with a hard outer shell to help stand up against drops and other potential damage.

For those who would prefer to go with one of the latest handsets from Samsung, both of its new foldables are currently on sale and marked down to Amazon lows. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now $300 off, while its more compact brethren is down at $850. But then go catch up on all of the best app and game deals.

OnePlus Nord N200 features:

It’s 5G for all with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, enabling blazing fast upload and download speeds. The large, clear 90Hz Full HD display puts all day immersive entertainment in the palm of your hands. Powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, you can rest assured that the Nord N200 5G can handle all your movies, TV shows, and games without breaking a sweat.

