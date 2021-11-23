Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac now $64 for Black Friday + 20% off Pro/Business editions (Reg. $80)

The Parallels Black Friday sale is now live. Parallels Desktop 17 is easily one of our favorite virtual desktop apps and we are now tracking some of the best prices ever on the latest version. Only once, right around launch time, have we seen it go for a few bucks less. Just recently updated a few months back with enhanced Windows gaming features, macOS Monterey support, and more, both Amazon and Parallels direct are now offering 20% off the standard, pro, and business editions. Head below for a closer look at the Parallels Black Friday sale.

Parallels Black Friday sale:

We spotted a solid $10 price drop on the standard 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 17 — the most popular at-home version — earlier this month, but you can now score the digital download for $63.99 via Amazon. Regularly listed at $80, or even more direct from Parallels, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked for the standard version of Parallels Desktop 17.

You’ll also find the regularly $115 one-time purchase edition marked down to $91.01 directly from Parallels. This version is yours to keep forever, with no yearly subscription fee, but it will not update for free like the subscription edition.

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac is described as a seamless environment to run Windows apps alongside macOS programs where users can drag and drop content across both operating systems, access PC-only games, and much more without rebooting.

More Parallels Desktop 17 Black Friday deals:

You can learn more about what to expect from Parallels Desktop 17 in our update coverage over on 9to5Mac. And be sure to dive into the annual Affinity Mac/iOS Black Friday sale at up to 55% offbefore you check out the rest of today’s holiday app deals right here.

More on Parallels Desktop 17:

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality

Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine

