Beats Studio Buds see Black Friday discount to new low of $100 (Save 33%), more

The Black Friday Beats deals are now going live as Amazon is offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds for $99.99 shipped in all three styles. Delivering a new all-time low, you’d normally pay $150 with today’s offer amounting to 33% in savings while beating our previous mention by $30.

Having just launched earlier this summer as the some of latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more from $80.

Black Friday Beats deals now live:

If you’re looking to go with a pair of earbuds that are more ingrained in the Apple ecosystem, right now you can score a pair of all-time lows on the brand’s most recent true wireless buds. First up, the all-new AirPods 3 are on sale for one of the very first times at $155 with Spatial Audio and the companion MagSafe case in tow. Or if ANC is a must, you can grab the AirPods Pro which carry over all of the other features into a more flagship listening experience at $159.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. Each earbud has up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized charging case to give you up to 24 hours of combined playback.

