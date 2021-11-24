Put Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite under the tree at a low of $250 (Save $100)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Android Tablet for $249.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside the best price of the year that matches the all-time low last set over the 2020 holiday season. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the 64GB of onboard space. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look, and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to pair the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $60. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, call it a day by picking up this alternative at just $15, which delivers much of the same design for less.

Though if it’s a larger Android experience you’re after, the more recent Galaxy Tab S7 FE is also marked down to an Amazon low right now. Giving you one of Samsung’s latest at up to $150 off, you can bring home the 12.4-inch tablet starting at $430.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

