Stay warm and fit this winter with exercise bikes, ellipticals, and more from $36 (Up to 38% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Exercise Bike (USEB617R01) for $109.99 shipped once the on-page $20 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $130 or higher, today’s deal shaves a minimum of $20 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want a way to stay fit throughout the winter months ahead? If so, this exercise bike paves the way for achieving a daily workout while staying in a warm environment. An adjustable design allows you to tweak the height of the seat and handlebars to dial in the most comfortable position. It strikes a nice balance between high inertia and resistance with a 22-pound flywheel in tow. Continue reading to find more exercise equipment priced from $36.

More exercise equipment:

Keep the ball rolling when you swing by yesterday’s Bowflex Black Friday roundup. There you’ll find all sorts of gear with prices that offer up to $700 off. You can also cash in on a variety of Echelon’s smart fitness gear at up to $350 off. After that, take a moment to bookmark our Black Friday guide so you’re ready to quickly find the latest and greatest discounts over the next few days.

Songmics Exercise Bike features:

PEDAL TOWARDS FITNESS: Can’t give up your favorite cycling while staying at home? Continue your fitness routine from the comfort of your own home with this exercise bike, and pedal your way to better health!

SMOOTH, STABLE, AND SILENT: Prioritizing the quality and durability, this indoor cycling bike is equipped with a 22 lb flywheel, a heavy-duty steel frame, and belt drive for a smooth, sturdy, and quiet ride—without waking up a sleeping baby

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!