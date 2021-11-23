Bowflex Black Friday offers up to $700 off: Adjustable kettlebell $100, bikes, treadmills, more

The early Black Friday Bowflex deals are now live with up to $700 in savings. Amazon is now offering the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly between $150 and $180 on Amazon across 2021, this is $20 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find on one of the best adjustable kettlebells out there. Beat out only a couple times at $90 for Sam’s Club members only, this is the second time we have seen it down this low on Amazon after the Thanksgiving deal came and went earlier this month. For further comparison, Target is charging $149.99 with a $50 gift card attached as part of its holiday sale. This one can adjust from 8- up to 40-pounds with a simple turn of the on-board dial, effectively saving you the clutter of having six individual kettlebells laying around. It’s not the most affordable option, but it is quite handy and will grow with you on your fitness journey alongside an “ergonomic handle” and 4+ star ratings from over 1,200 Target customers. More early Black Friday Bowflex deals below.

Still too pricey for your needs? Grab this Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set at $50 and call it a day. You’re only getting 5-, 10-, and 15-pound kettlebells here, but if that’s all you’ll need for a while and aren’t interested in the adjustable nature of today’s lead, it is a solid option.

More early Black Friday Bowflex deals:

Another premier fitness brand seeing major early Black Friday price drops is Echelon. With prices starting from $757 on its popular bikes and workout gear, you’ll find new all-time lows, up to $350 in savings, and all of the details you need to know right here. Visit Connect The Watts — our sister fitness tech site — and the master Black Friday deal hub for more.

More on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell:

With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds

Rapidly switch from 1 exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises

Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells

Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength

