Unclutter’s 12 Mac app holiday bundle now live from $5 with a massive $275 in savings to be had

The folks over at Unclutter have put together a seriously great bundle of Mac apps for the holidays with up to 75% in savings to be had. The Mac app bundles can be a great way to score some regularly quite pricey software suites with massive savings, and this time around you can choose to score 50% off any of them individually or scoop up the whole bundle with $275 in total savings. Some of the highlights here include Unclutter, Unite 4, Path Finder 10, and the DiasyDisk diagnostic hard drive tool to free up space on your system. Head below for a closer look at this year’s “The Applaudables” Unclutter holiday Mac app bundle.

The Applaudables Unclutter holiday Mac app bundle

This year’s “The Applaudables” Unclutter holiday Mac app bundle includes Unclutter, TextSniper, Path Finder 10, Default Folder X, DaisyDisk and six more, all of which are now available at 50% off and starting from just $5. Again, you can grab any one of these apps with the 50% discount in tow, or you can grab all of them in one giant bundle for $75 — a $275 price drop over purchasing all of them individually. Whichever route you take here, you’re saving a small fortune and scoring some high-quality software for your macOS rig.

Unclutter — the premier app in today’s bundle — comes with a lifetime license in the holiday bundle and allows for “activation on your 3 personal Macs.” For those unfamiliar here, this “3-in-1 productivity app to power up your efficiency and comfort” including a dedicated clipboard history to keep track of anything you have copied to your system, a quick notes text editor with full-text search and a files hub so you “have a place to drop casual files to, without cluttering your Desktop or wasting time on searching for them.”

Browse through everything on tap in the “The Applaudables” Unclutter holiday Mac app bundle right here.

Then go check out the Black Friday deals now live on Pixelmator Pro for Mac, the Affinity holiday sale, and the now live Parallels Desktop 17 sale.

More details on the Uncluttered holiday Mac app bundle:

From promising debutants to all-time classics, this set will make your ideas shine. Mind mapping, file management, image & video processing… you name it. These 12 stars will make the magic happen. Most of these great apps come with the lifetime license. Still, there may be individual conditions for app activation and usage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!