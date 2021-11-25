OSP’s RGB-enabled Beta Battlestation dives to $80, more desks and chairs up to 43% off

Amazon is offering the OSP Beta Battlestation RGB Gaming Desk for $80.16 shipped. Usually priced at $140 or higher, today’s offer is the result of a slow burn of incremental discounts lately that now equates to $60 in savings. Best of all, this deal newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Take your gaming setup to the next level with this unique desk from OSP. It differentiates itself with Bluetooth-controlled RGB LEDs throughout, making it a cinch to set the appropriate mood before you dive into your next game. Another standout feature of this unit is its magnetic 3-port smart power 2.4A USB hub. Up top you’ll find a 54-inch surface with a carbon fiber texture. Continue reading to find more gaming desks and chairs on sale.

Speaking of gaming, did you see that Razer’s Book 13 Laptop is down to $1,500? It joins several other Razer PC markdowns that are up to $900 off. If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a gaming laptop, this could finally be your moment. Drop by our PC gaming guide to see what else has dropped in price lately.

OSP Beta Battlestation RGB Gaming Desk features:

Enjoy total game immersion with Bluetooth controlled RGB LED lights that let you set the mood

Customize the location of your power-up preferences with our magnetic 3-port smart power USB hub

Our power strip bracket and cable management system offers a seamless transition from gaming to workstation making this your perfect media hub

