Here are your Apple HomePod mini Black Friday discounts, now starting at $80

Staples is currently offering the Apple HomePod mini for $89 shipped. Over at Costco, members can drop the price down to $79.99. Today’s offer amount to some of the most notable savings of the holiday season from the usual $99 price tag and deliver an all-around rare chance to save on the speaker. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled lightstrip or light bulbs and you’ll be able to kickstart your Thread and HomeKit smart home with multicolor lighting just in time for the holidays.

If you’ve been eyeing up one of the new HomePod mini colors instead, we’re also still tracking some Black Friday discounts on the recent additions to the lineup. Arriving in blue, orange, and yellow, each of the Siri smart speakers can be bundled with Thread smart home accessories to lock-in some added savings. Check out our ongoing coverage of the sale right here for a breakdown of the offer.

Amongst all of the other savings this week, our smart home guide is absolutely packed with discounts ahead of Black Friday. Ranging from markdowns on smart speakers from the likes of Amazon and Google to add-on lights, smart locks, and really any other piece of connected gear, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year across the assortment right here.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

