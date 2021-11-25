Thanksgiving Kindle deals now live from $50: All-new Paperwhite Kids, 2 for $40 each, more

Update: Amazon is now offering a buy 2, save $20 promotion for the base model Kindle on top of the already reduced Black Friday price. Now $50, marked down from the regular $90, you can score a pair of them for just $79.99 shipped, effectively bringing the price down to an impressive $40 a pop and one of the best we have ever tracked!

While we await the potential All-new Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday deal, Amazon has now launched some solid price drops on the standard model, all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition, and more. You can now pick up the standard edition Kindle for $49.99 shipped (or buy two of them for $79.99). Regularly $90, this is only the second time we have seen it return to the all-time low and just in-time for gift giving season. Featuring Amazon’s wonderful 167 ppi glare-free display “that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight,” any page turner on your shopping list that likes to dig into some digital books will appreciate this one. It features 8GB of storage, which provides “thousands of titles on hand,” users can also highlight their favorite passages, “look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size.” Hit up our Kindle buying guide and head below for more Black Friday Kindle deals.

Amazon early Black Friday Kindle deals:

The Amazon gear Black Friday deals are coming in hard and fast now. We have deep price drops and new all-time lows live on the new Halo View Fitness Tracker as well as its latest Echo speakers and displays, and a host of the Amazon Fire HD tablets starting from just $35. Head over to our Black Friday 2021 deal hub for even more and be sure to drop a bookmark down so you don’t miss anything.

More on the Amazon Kindle:

Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

8GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!