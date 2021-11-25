Christopher Knight’s Aiden Sofa plunges to new low of $254.50, more from $52 (Up to $145 off)

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2021Christopher Knight
$145 off From $52

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $254.39 shipped. Typically priced at $400, today’s offer shaves just over $145 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Outfit your space with this exceptional-looking sofa ahead of Christmas at its lowest price to date. It boasts a unique, mid-century modern look that’s not seen very often and is bound to take the look of your space to the next level. The entire piece measures 72.3 x 30.5 x 32.3 inches. It’s touted as having “extra plush cushioning,” which could make it a nice place to relax when watching TV, shopping online, and more. Continue reading to find more Christopher Knight furniture deals priced as low as $52.

More Christopher Knight furniture deals:

The deals are far from over. Our Black Friday hub highlights all of the best deals and there’s also a dedicated guide that offers a comprehensive list. One related post that might catch your eye includes a selection of Lucid hybrid mattresses and furniture from $55.

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa features:

This mid Century modern sofa is a wonderful addition to any room in your home. Featuring wood sides and rounded legs for a true Mid Century feel. This sofa has extra plush cushioning and a button Tufted Seat and Back. With both style and comfort, you cant go wrong with this sofa

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2021

Christopher Knight

About the Author

Edenbrook furniture sale starts at $209 shipped: Sofas,...
Motorola launches up to $600 off Android smartphone sal...
Renogy’s 100W flexible solar panel is a road trip mus...
Lucid hybrid mattresses and furniture fall as low as $5...
Score three Greenworks electric 40V outdoor tools for $...
Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station is now $...
Funko POP!’s The Office advent calendar includes ...
Elgato Black Friday content creator deals from $35: Str...
Show More Comments