Christopher Knight’s Aiden Sofa plunges to new low of $254.50, more from $52 (Up to $145 off)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $254.39 shipped. Typically priced at $400, today’s offer shaves just over $145 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Outfit your space with this exceptional-looking sofa ahead of Christmas at its lowest price to date. It boasts a unique, mid-century modern look that’s not seen very often and is bound to take the look of your space to the next level. The entire piece measures 72.3 x 30.5 x 32.3 inches. It’s touted as having “extra plush cushioning,” which could make it a nice place to relax when watching TV, shopping online, and more. Continue reading to find more Christopher Knight furniture deals priced as low as $52.

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa features:

This mid Century modern sofa is a wonderful addition to any room in your home. Featuring wood sides and rounded legs for a true Mid Century feel. This sofa has extra plush cushioning and a button Tufted Seat and Back. With both style and comfort, you cant go wrong with this sofa

