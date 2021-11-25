Lucid hybrid mattresses and furniture fall as low as $55 for Black Friday (Up to 44% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 44% off Lucid mattresses and more. Our top pick is the Lucid 10-inch California King Hybrid Mattress for $349.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. Now that arguably the best sale prices of the year have arrived, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to an upgraded mattress. This mattress boasts a “medium-plus feel” that is the result of “memory foam, transition foam, and coils.” This hybrid approach doesn’t go all in on any specific material, helping it to yield a balanced solution that happens to be backed by a 10-year warranty. Continue reading to find additional LUCID mattress deals and more.

More Lucid deals:

Another home upgrade worth considering right now could be the ODK AirLift Standing Desk at $145. This is just one of many other desk discounts we spotted yesterday. The deals don’t stop there though, so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub to find the latest and greatest deals.

Lucid 10-inch California King Hybrid Mattress features:

  • Bamboo charcoal infusions eliminate odors and pull moisture away from the skin for a naturally hypoallergenic bed
  • High-quality transition foam infused with aloe vera creates a calming and relaxing sleep environment that promotes daily freshness
  • Medium-plush feel; memory foam, transition foam, and coils bring soft and gentle comfort underpinned by a well-balanced layer of support

