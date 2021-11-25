elago Prime member Black Friday sale starts at $6.50: Retro Apple Watch stands, more

As a part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is offering Prime members its W5 Apple Watch Stand for $11.99. Typically priced at $15 at Amazon and even higher at elago’s website, today’s offer shaves a minimum of 20% off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. If you grew up with a Game Boy, this retro-infused Apple Watch charging stand will make for a fun addition to your nightstand, desk, and more. It works with all Apple Watch models and supports Nightstand mode. Simply slide your original Apple Watch charger into place and you’ll be good to go. Continue reading to find more elago Prime member discounts priced as low as $6.50.

More elago deals:

elago W5 Apple Watch Stand features:

View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. elago’s third series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3 and W4 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic handheld game console.

Works with Apple Watch Series (Series 1/ Series 2/ Series 3/ Series 4/ Sereies 5/ Series 6/ Series SE/ Series 7/ 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. Compatible with orignal Apple Watch Charger.

