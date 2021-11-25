Oakywood now up to 30% off for Black Friday: Wooden iPhone 13 cases, desktop gear, more

The Oakywood Black Friday sale is now live featuring up to 25% off sitewide on its gorgeous wooden iPhone 13 cases, desktop accessories, and sustainable MacBook cases (head below to score up to 30% off). Oakywood has quickly become one of our favorite Apple gear accessories makers and impressed us with its new 2021 range of OakyBlocks — a series of wooden magnetic desktop accessories (here’s our hands-on review with the 15W wireless wooden magnetic Qi charger). Head below for a closer look at the Oakywood Black Friday sale.

Oakywood Black Friday sale

After going hands-on with its MacBook sleeves, the new natural walnut or cherry wood MagSafe iPhone 13 case, and more as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series, it’s time for the Oakywood Black Friday sale. We previously featured an exclusive 15% off promotion on its entire range of attractive accessories, but the Black Friday event is offering even deeper deals on just about everything.

You can now score 15% off any one item on the official site, 20% off two, or 25% off any three or more items in your cart.

That, for example, brings the all-wood Wireless Qi OakyBlocks Charger down to $50.15 shipped on its own to match the lowest price we have tracked. But that price drops to $47.20 or $44.25 by adding any second or third item, respectively, to your cart. And here’s a pro 9to5Toys tip for you:

You’ll get a better-than-Black Friday 30% off if you just add three OakyBlocks products to your cart from this landing page. This only applies to OakyBlocks gear, not the iPhone 13 cases.

But whichever route your take here, you’re looking at the best prices of the year from one of our favorite new Apple and desktop accessory makers out there.

Browse through the rest of this year’s highlight iPhone 13 Black Friday price drops below:

More on the Wireless Qi OakyBlocks Charger:

Place and charge, mix and match! The OakyBlocks wireless charger is a smaller version of the popular Oakywood charger that allows inductive charging of all Qi-enabled devices. Fast, 15 W charging speed, compact dimensions, the possibility of connecting the wireless charger with other OakyBlocks modules. Place and charge your gear, mix and match your OakyBlocks!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!