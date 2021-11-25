Elgato Black Friday content creator deals from $35: Stream Deck $100 (Amazon low), more

We are now tracking some notable Elgato Black Friday content creator deals from $35. Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck content creation controller for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 price drop, the lowest we have tracked directly from Amazon, and the best we can find on the 15-key model. This is essentially a live content creation controller that offers up a range of LCD display keys to trigger various assets of your live stream, including the ability to immediately adjust audio settings, launch media, and much more. Each key can be customized with various icons and programmed via simple drag and drop action to personalize your broadcast. It features direct integration for game capture settings and compatibility with “OBS, XSplit, TipeeeStream, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More Elgato Black Friday content creator deals below.

More Elgato Black Friday content creator deals:

Alongside the NZXT Black Friday sale, another great way to save on content creator gear is with Amazon’s Black Friday Neewer ring light and photography gear event. The deals start from just $19 Prime shipped and feature everything lighting and microphone gear to chrome key screens and more.

More on the Elgato Stream Deck:

Create efficient video editing workflow with the Stream Deck keyboard. It has 15 keys and lets you program up to 210 actions, so you can launch media, switch scenes or command video software with a single touch. The Stream Deck keyboard integrates with a wide range of media tools for comprehensive control.

