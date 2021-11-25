Popular Neewer ring lights and photography gear now up to 30% off starting at $19

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Neewer camera and photography accessories starting at $19. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit at $67.99. Normally fetching $97, you’re looking at the best price in months with $29 in savings attached. These Neewer ring lights feature an 18-inch diameter for illuminating your scene with adjustable brightness. There’s a tripod that you can adjust the height on and a bundled smartphone clip for stepping up your selfie game and the like. I’ve been using two of these in my personal photo studio for well over a year and can easily recommend them for the price. Head below for more.

But if you’re not particularly in need of a ring light or just want a smaller offering, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. With a variety of other photography and videography gear, you’ll find everything from microphone kits, green screens, more professional lighting kits, and much more at up to 30% off. And with prices starting at $19, there are some more affordable options for all you budding photographers, too.

Then to complete your photography upgrades, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on Fujifilm’s X-T4 mirrorless DSLR. Dropping in price for one of the first times, the $200 discount arrives at a new Amazon all-time low with plenty of notable specs for capturing all of those upcoming moments.

Neewer Ring Light Kit features:

Dimmable 18 inches/48 centimeters LED SMD Ring Light comes with 240 pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%; Special LED SMD design; lightweight and portable; Constant current drive, low power loss. Adjustable height ranges from 36.2 inches/92 centimeters to 78.7inches/200 centimeters; Equipped with 1/4 inch screw thread on the top; Made of aluminum alloy; Pretty stable 3-leg stage design and solid locking system keeps all your stuff in safe without any wobble when in use.

