Save up to $300 on HTC VIVE virtual reality headsets starting at $399, more

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now discounting various HTC virtual reality gear headlined by the VIVE Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System at $649 shipped. Normally fetching $900, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 28% off while beating the previous Amazon discount by $150. Including everything you’ll need to dive into the world of virtual reality, be it for Beat Saber or something even more immersive, the VIVE Cosmos Elite headset sports a 2880 x 1700 combined-resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, a 110-degree field of view, and six built-in cameras. There’s also the bundled pair of VIVE controllers and a pair of sensors to help with the room tracking, or you could just score the headset alone for $399 from $549. Head below for more highlights from the HTC VR Black Friday sale.

If you’re after a more flagship kind of virtual reality experience, Amazon is also discounting the HTC VIVE Pro Eye System to $1,099. On sale for one of the very first times period as part of the HTC VR Black Friday sale, this higher-end package typically sells for $1,399 and is down to its best price yet at $300 off. Much like the VIVE Cosmos Elite above, this system includes all of the essentials with the same controllers and sensors, but steps up to deliver precision eye tracking. That’s on top of a 2880 x 1600 per eye resolution and the same six built-in cameras as above. You can also get some additional details in our launch coverage.

While you’ll find some additional accessories included in the sale right here, there’s other ways to get in on the virtual reality Black Friday savings this year. Right now, you can bundle the popular Oculus Quest 2 with a $50 Amazon gift card, delivering the best value we’ve seen to date on the headset at $299.

HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite features:

Unleash the best of PC VR gaming with Vive cosmos Elite, a system Designed to offer unmatched precision tracking for Elite gamers. Combining high definition graphics, ergonomic engineering, and Modular features, cosmos Elite offers all the same refined capabilities as the original cosmos. External Steam VR tracking and advanced controllers enable precision and freedom of movement. Swing a racket behind your head, crisscross your swords- moves at all angles are quicker and smoother.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!