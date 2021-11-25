MyProtein Black Friday: Best price ever on 6.6-lbs. Impact Whey Isolate at $32, more

The MyProtein Black Friday sale is now live and we have one of the best prices ever on its popular Impact Whey isolate. You can now score 6.6-pounds of Impact Whey Isolate for just $31.98 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-pound packages (feel free to mix and match flavors) to your cart and apply code GOATISO32 at checkout. Regularly as much as $55 a pop, or $165 in total, this is a massive price drop, and the lowest price we have tracked on the isolate blend. If you like this stuff, grab it right now before the flavors sell out. Alongside as much as 22-grams of protein and less than 0.5-grams of fat per serving, it is certified “as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 MyProtein customers. More details below. More MyProtein Black Friday deals below.

The MyProtein Black Friday deals don’t stop there though. You can also use code GOAT at checkout to score 45% off just about everything sitewide. MyProtein deals haven’t been as readily available as we are normally used to lately, so now’s the time to stock up on all of your favorites. Shipping is free on all orders over $25 right now as well.

And while are on the subject, here are some of the best fitness and workout Black Friday offers we are tracking right now:

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

