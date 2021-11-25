Wyze Video Doorbell drops to $45 (Save 21%), plus outdoor cams, smartwatch, more from $27

As all of the other Thanksgiving Day deals roll in, we’re now starting to see a series of Wyze discounts go live at Amazon. Stepping up to the plate first, we have the Wyze Video Doorbell with Chime at $44.98 shipped. Normally fetching $57, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 21% off alongside the best price since May. Arriving as an affordable way to monitor package deliveries through the holiday season and beyond, the Wyze Video Doorbell packs both Alexa and Assistant functionality. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi, it records in 1080p and pairs with a physical chime for audible alerts on top of the smart home support. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well as a look at all of the other deals on tap today from $27 down below.

Wyze Black Friday discounts now live:

While you can get a better idea of what to expect from this holiday season’s best smart home deals in our guide right here, there are already plenty of discounts rolling in. Most notably, Level’s lineup of HomeKit smart locks are now down to the best prices yet starting at $149. Delivering stylish designs that are honestly hard to tell are smart in the first place, there’s 30% in savings to be had across the lineup.

Wyze Video Doorbell features:

Your front door is an incredibly magical place. It’s where opportunity knocks and excitement arrives in cardboard boxes. It welcomes friendly faces and new acquaintances. And it’s a mighty protector against all that’s unwelcome. That’s why we built you a device that allows you to be at your front door no matter where you are. That’s why we packed advanced camera hardware and smart features into a mighty small frame.

