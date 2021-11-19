Best of Black Friday 2021 – Smart Home: Nest, Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, ecobee, and more

It’s now time to take a look at the best Black Friday smart home deals. Much like some of the other Best of Black Friday guides we have already brought you, many of the most notable deals are already live right now, ahead of next week’s festivities. There’s not even much room to budge for those doorbuster offers that sell out in seconds. The trend is continuing here with rock-bottom pricing already live on Google Nest gear, ecobee, Amazon Echo devices, and even the sought-after Nanoleaf lighting you’re looking to get under the tree this year. So jump below the fold to check out all of this year’s best Black Friday smart home deals now.

Google Nest Black Friday deals:

The best Black Friday smart home deals wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the Google Nest platform. As we mentioned above, and as you may have already noticed from our other “Best of Black Friday” guides, Google Nest deals are already in full swing. While there’s always a chance we see some slightly lower pricing come Thanksgiving and Black Friday proper next week, just about all of the best advertised Google Nest Black Friday deals are already live, starting from just $25. One standout here would have to be the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen at a whopping 50% off the asking price. This is a new all-time low on one of the most useful and gorgeous smart home hubs out there for folks investing in the Nest and Google Assistant ecosystem. That deal joins a growing list of other Nest offers you can browse through below and in our master Google Nest Black Friday roundup.

Amazon Echo smart home deals:

Amazon’s Echo platform is another popular option in the smart home space, and once again, there’s really no need to wait until next week to jump into the action. While there is likely more to come from Amazon’s stable of Echo gear, most of the expected Black Friday prices hit this morning, some 48 hours before the earliest we were initially expecting. It’s good news all around, as the deals are ready and waiting with far less chance of selling out in seconds, although you still won’t want to hesitate. The Echo Show displays are easily one of the best Black Friday smart home deals, and all-time lows are now live from just $45:

Don’t need a display to control your smart home gear? Much of the Amazon Echo speaker lineup is already on sale as well:

Nanoleaf Black Friday deals:

Anyone that has spent any time digging through our smart home deals (or any time on the internet, for that matter) throughout the year will know how much we love Nanoleaf and its high-quality smart home lighting rigs – they are easily among the most unique and best in the business. Many of the brand’s most sought-after smartphone-controlled rigs are already seeing price drops ahead of next week, and while there is a chance we see some slightly lower prices come Thanksgiving, so far, these are the deals to watch out for:

Oh, and some of the very first price drops on the brand’s Thread-enabled smart bulbs and light strips are live as well:

Philips Hue Black Friday deals:

The Philips Hue ecosystem is another major player in the smart home space, and it’s one of the only intelligent household tech platforms that has yet to show its hand for Black Friday. Having kept an extremely close eye on its offers for years, including several of its Black Friday events, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect here. One of the standout price drops is almost certainly going to be the Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set that is already on sale at 37% off or $69 shipped, which is a new all-time low on one of the best Hue strips out there.

From there, we are still a little bit in the dark, but we anticipate a wide-ranging sale on the brand’s smart bulbs, outdoor lighting solutions, and other intelligent illumination products with at least 20% in savings that could hit anytime starting as early as this weekend. So stay locked to our guides on Black Friday 2021, smart home, and Philips Hue deals hubs for updates.

Smart home gear from ecobee

The ecobee smart thermostats are one of, if not the premiere HomeKit solutions on the market. When it comes to intelligently controlling your HomeKit-rigged smart home, it doesn’t get much better or more attractive than this, if you ask me. Fortunately for 9to5Toys readers, you know the ecobee Black Friday deals are already live, starting from just $60. So jump in, save some cash, and get the most gorgeous smart thermostat on your wall at the best price of the year:

More of the Best Black Friday Smart home deals:

And now it’s on to the rest. We are still awaiting the upcoming Amazon Ring smart home gear deals, although we do have its latest wired Video Doorbell at Black Friday pricing below. That’s on top of new all-time lows on August’s latest smart lock, some of the best prices ever on Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks, deals on meross HomeKit gear, a wide-ranging sale on the budget-friendly Govee gear, and more:

Anker eufy still on the horizon…

Last, but certainly not least, is Anker’s eufy smart home brand. Easily one of the most budget-conscious options among the best Black Friday smart home deals this year, we are still waiting for the brand’s holiday pricing. While we are already tracking the eufyCam 2C Pro system with HomeKit Secure Video at $50 off, alongside a host of other gear from $70, the official Black Friday offers are still on the way and might very well undercut these deals, although likely not by much.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!