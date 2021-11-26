Amazon takes up to 35% off fitness essentials from in-house brands from $6 Prime shipped

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off fitness essentials from in-house brands from just $6 Prime shipped. Inside this sale you can find weights, foam rollers, apparel, sport games, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Men’s Performance Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $17.40. For comparison, these joggers are regularly priced at $24 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. This style would make a great holiday gift idea and is nice for workouts or lounging alike. The grey coloring is also highly versatile and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Find additional deals from this sale by heading below the jump.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? Amazon’s offering adidas apparel, accessories, and footwear from $7 Prime shipped. You will also want to check out additional Black Friday sales from Nike, Columbia, Backcountry, The North Face, and more.

Amazon Essentials Performance Jogger Pants feature:

  • Train in confidence and comfort with this classic performance track pant featuring a bit of stretch and sporty silhouette
  • Elastic waist, on-seam side pockets, hidden zippers at side welt pockets, reflective logo hit
  • Sport made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort

