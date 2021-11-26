Arcade1Up Star Wars and Marvel pinball machines now $250+ off for the holidays

If you have any (extremely lucky) Star Wars gamers on your shopping list, or are just looking for an epic addition to the game room from a galaxy far, far away, we got you covered. Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball machine for $749.99 shipped. Matched Walmart. Currently listed at $1,102 and on sale for $972 direct, this is $100 off the recent selling price at Amazon and Walmart, the lowest we have tracked since the pre-order and early launch deals, and the best we can find. It certainly isn’t the most affordable gamer gift out there, but it is one of the most epic. A 23.8-inch LCD playfield is joined by the 7.5-inch LCD score screen alongside haptic touch flippers with “real feel flipper feedback,” tilt and nudge support, adjustable metal legs, dual built-in speakers, and a light-up back glass. It has 10 built-in games and will be conversation-starting sensation in your game room for years to come. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more holiday deals on Marvel and Attack From Mars Arcade1Up digital pinball machines.

Arcade1Up holiday pinball machine deals:

Marvel Digital Pinball Machine $750 (Reg. $1,000) | GameStop

(Reg. $1,000) | GameStop Attack From Mars Digital Pinball Machine $750 (Reg. $850+) | Best Buy

If you’re looking for something (a lot!) more modest in the arcade gamer gift category, we have even more deals to check out. Starting from $20 Prime shipped, you’ll find some tabletop machines featuring classics like Street Fighter II and Galaga, among others, ready and waiting for you right here.

Hit up our master console game roundup for your Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox needs, then head right over to our master Black Friday deal hub for even more.

More on the Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball machine:

Arcade1Up’s Digital Pinball is here! Complete your at-home arcade with your very own 3/4 scale Star Wars digital pinball machine. Tastemakers LLC is working closely with Disney and Zen Studios to ensure fans receive a product that looks and plays great with thrilling Star Wars storytelling and an authentic pinball experience. The hybrid of nostalgic, iconic titles you know and love in conjunction with an authentic, affordable, at-home solution is the foundation of Tastemakers’ venture into the world of digital pinball with its new partners.

