Best Black Friday game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe $30, Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, more

Update: If you’re fast, Walmart is offering the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition for just $29.99 (Also now available on Xbox), down from the regular $80!
Happy Black Friday folks! This is the place to find all of the best Black Friday game deals still live and kicking. If there’s some titles you, or someone you know, are still looking to score, now’s the time. There’s a good chance many of the best offers will die out over the next several hours and you won’t want to get stuck paying for the potentially slightly higher Cyber Monday offers. While there is a chance we see some Cyber Monday game deal doorbusters come Sunday, those offers typically sell out in seconds if they are any lower than what we have already seen. This year the best Black Friday game deals hit much earlier and harder than usual, and we saw much more aggressive doorbuster pricing go live on far more titles than was expected, many of which are still live down below: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, Call of Duty Vanguard, Deathloop, Demon’s Souls, Just Dance 2022, NBA 2K22, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.
Best Black Friday game deals:
***Note: The ongoing first-party Switch games are listed below with the $40 physical copies now marked down to $35 in most cases.
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $25 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 all platforms $35 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard $39 (Reg. $60+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- And $50 on PS5 (Reg. $70)
- Or $28.50 and $47.50 with RedCard
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at GameStop all platforms
- Among Us Switch $4 (Reg. $5)
- Persona 5 Strikers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $25 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. up to $40+)
- Borderlands Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Until Dawn $9 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Or standard edition at $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $50)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $14 (Reg. $30+)
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village from $20 (Reg. $50+)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $45 (Reg. $70)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Avengers $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hades Switch $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Or physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead Switch $14 (Reg. $20)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits sale from $10
- Walmart PlayStation Black Friday game sale from $10
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live:
Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale now live from just $8!
Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch digital game sale from $4
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60) Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Target / Walmart
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSPKMG
- Bravely Default II
$30$27 (Reg. $60) Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- ASTRAL CHAIN $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey $35.50 (Reg. $60) Walmart
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50) Amazon
- And even more…
And even more…
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $1
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Best of Black Friday 2021 upcoming game deals
- Early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer now live!
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from $49 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $125 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
