meross HomeKit floor lamps, lightstrips, color bulbs, more on sale from $13 for Black Friday

If the Philips Hue and Eve discounts weren’t enough today, we’re now tracking a meross Black Friday sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront for Prime members. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the meross Dimmable HomeKit LED Floor Lamp at $59.19. Down from $80, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $21 off and $9 below previous mentions. Now that the days are getting shorter and there’s less light in the evening, bringing a new lamp into the family room or office is a great way to brighten things up. This meross LED offering is up to the task with its adjustable 2700 to 6000K light output alongside a convertible design that can go from standing 55 inches tall to a more desk-friendly offering. You’re also looking at HomeKit control alongside integration with Alexa and Google Assistant to complement its six lighting modes and gooseneck design. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

meross Black Friday smart home discounts:

As you can likely gather given that it’s Black Friday, there is quite the selection of discounts for outfitting your smart home to go alongside today’s meross markdowns. Ranging from top brands of Philips Hue and Nanoleaf to Eve, Level, and more, you’ll find all of the best discounts for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant space right here.

meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp features:

The smart floor lamp supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access by the APP. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Note that HomeKit remote control requires an Apple TV or an iPad in your home. Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving the bed and sofa (with a range of 27.6 ft).

